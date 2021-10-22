Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to Post $0.97 EPS

Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) will announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Intuit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.96. Intuit posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year earnings of $11.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $11.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.42 to $13.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.55.

Shares of INTU traded up $12.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $590.80. 991,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Intuit has a twelve month low of $312.05 and a twelve month high of $591.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $551.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $491.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 2,022 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.53, for a total transaction of $1,137,435.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,222.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Intuit by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 515 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Intuit by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Intuit by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Intuit by 21,849.9% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 160,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,448,000 after buying an additional 159,504 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

