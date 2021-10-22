Defis Network (DFS) Trading Down 13.6% Over Last Week

Defis Network (CURRENCY:DFS) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Defis Network has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $98,050.00 worth of Defis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Defis Network has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. One Defis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.59 or 0.00005944 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00046716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.58 or 0.00209527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.42 or 0.00103328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010904 BTC.

About Defis Network

DFS is a coin. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Defis Network’s total supply is 1,415,428 coins and its circulating supply is 370,848 coins. The official website for Defis Network is www.defis.network . Defis Network’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Users can play DFS games, invest their winnings, and withdraw them quickly to exchanges without facing bots, insider gaming, unfair play or other issues that the current DFS markets face today. DFS feature its own network of unique games exclusively found on Digital Fantasy Sports that no other site has. Instead of complicated verification processes, DFS users can sign up for an online wallet just by using their email. We don’t have any limitations on countries, territories, or nationalities. Everyone can play. With the development and attractions of the cryptocurrency technology, a lot can be done to benefit the players and fans- bringing them more earnings, better cashing out systems as well as more fantasy games. Digital Fantasy Sports has created an ER20 token called DFS that provides a simple secure interface between the players and the league action that they love. DFS is used as an in-game currency on our Digital Fantasy Sports Network creating a transparent network based on Blockchain and Smart Contract technology. “

Buying and Selling Defis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Defis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Defis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Defis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

