PAID Network Market Cap Hits $46.55 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 22nd. During the last week, PAID Network has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. PAID Network has a total market cap of $46.55 million and $495,188.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00000928 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00071292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00073671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.26 or 0.00108027 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,343.44 or 0.99888726 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,923.37 or 0.06494496 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00022434 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

