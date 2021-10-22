SOLVE (SOLVE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $230.22 Million

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $171.46 million and approximately $230.22 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOLVE coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000685 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded 457.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00089935 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00021360 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000043 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003302 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE Coin Profile

SOLVE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 414,321,873 coins. The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SOLVE’s official website is solve.care . SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

SOLVE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

