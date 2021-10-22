ZKSwap (ZKS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.57 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One ZKSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00000898 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZKSwap has traded 8% higher against the dollar. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $107.05 million and approximately $6.57 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00071292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00073671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.26 or 0.00108027 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,343.44 or 0.99888726 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,923.37 or 0.06494496 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00022434 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

