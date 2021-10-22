Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 29.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS.

Shares of INDB traded up $1.42 on Friday, reaching $84.83. 301,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,665. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.97. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $54.03 and a 52-week high of $99.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.07.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $192,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.