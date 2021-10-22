Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 11.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

HFWA stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $25.39. 128,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,536. Heritage Financial has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Heritage Financial stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of Heritage Financial worth $5,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.