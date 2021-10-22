Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) will post $12.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exagen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.90 million and the lowest is $11.50 million. Exagen reported sales of $10.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Exagen will report full-year sales of $48.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.10 million to $49.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $59.32 million, with estimates ranging from $57.00 million to $61.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.63 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 43.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XGN. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,626,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,461,000 after acquiring an additional 376,234 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exagen during the 1st quarter worth about $6,551,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Exagen by 124.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after buying an additional 324,932 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Exagen by 9,833.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 305,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 302,685 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Exagen by 269.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 266,001 shares during the period. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XGN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 15.07 and a current ratio of 15.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.19. Exagen has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The company has a market cap of $198.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.54.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

