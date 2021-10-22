$3.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to post $3.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Discovery’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.26 billion and the lowest is $3.04 billion. Discovery reported sales of $2.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery will report full-year sales of $12.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.05 billion to $12.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.39 billion to $13.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Discovery.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DISCA shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.06.

Shares of DISCA stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.10. 3,903,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,160,670. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Discovery by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Discovery by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Discovery by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 20,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Discovery by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Discovery by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. 33.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Discovery (DISCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.