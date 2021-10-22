-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). Cassava Sciences reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 183.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cassava Sciences.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SAVA shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAVA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 22.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,102,000 after purchasing an additional 434,153 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at $1,481,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 39.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 94.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

SAVA stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,310,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,679,061. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -125.83 and a beta of 0.97. Cassava Sciences has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $146.16.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cassava Sciences (SAVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.