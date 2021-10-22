Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.75 billion.Intel also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.280-$5.280 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a sell rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $6.48 on Friday, reaching $49.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,078,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,455,867. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $200.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after buying an additional 1,378,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

