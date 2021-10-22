First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $720,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 14,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $2,384,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $24,472,000. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 24,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $1,115,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JPM opened at $169.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.81. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $95.24 and a 52-week high of $171.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $506.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

