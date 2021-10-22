Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY)

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HESAY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday. HSBC raised Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hermès International Société en commandite par actions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HESAY traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.86. 21,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,882. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.57. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $92.70 and a fifty-two week high of $159.28.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.