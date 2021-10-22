Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY)

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HESAY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday. HSBC raised Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hermès International Société en commandite par actions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HESAY traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.86. 21,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,882. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.57. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $92.70 and a fifty-two week high of $159.28.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

