Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) to announce earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.33) and the highest is ($0.85). Tsakos Energy Navigation reported earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 101.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full year earnings of ($3.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to ($2.68). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $4.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The shipping company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.07. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TNP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 39,350 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 28,320 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 126,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 19,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 677,483 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 62,987 shares in the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TNP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.24. The company had a trading volume of 172,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,455. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.67. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $168.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.44.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

