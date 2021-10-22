$10.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will report $10.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.18 billion to $10.27 billion. Oracle reported sales of $9.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year sales of $42.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.08 billion to $42.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $43.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.12 billion to $44.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $1.95 on Friday, reaching $98.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,818,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,824,023. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.21. The firm has a market cap of $269.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle has a 52-week low of $55.14 and a 52-week high of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,726,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 637,592 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $44,740,000 after purchasing an additional 20,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 452,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $31,777,000 after purchasing an additional 42,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

