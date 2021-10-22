Analysts Anticipate Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($1.43). Spirit AeroSystems posted earnings per share of ($1.34) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year earnings of ($2.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.65) to ($2.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.28) earnings per share.

SPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 40.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,682. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $53.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

