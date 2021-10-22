BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Posts Earnings Results

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%.

Shares of BCBP traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $14.97. 907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,241. The company has a market capitalization of $254.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.27. BCB Bancorp has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $16.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

In other news, Director James G. Rizzo purchased 1,750 shares of BCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $25,410.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BCB Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,803 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,520 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of BCB Bancorp worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

