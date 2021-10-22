Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded up $2.78 on Friday, hitting $122.02. 1,026,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,078. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $124.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 48,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 132.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $19,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

