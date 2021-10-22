Zacks: Analysts Expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to Post $1.32 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will report earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Genco Shipping & Trading posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4,300%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $84.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.51 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.53%.

GNK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.54. The company had a trading volume of 557,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.17. The firm has a market cap of $735.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.00. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is -114.29%.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 100,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $58,450.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at $85,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 923,739 shares of company stock worth $16,667,820 over the last 90 days. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 95.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 26.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,637,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,503,000 after acquiring an additional 345,130 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 144.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 23,995 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at $767,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 91.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares in the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

