Phore (PHR) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last Week

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Phore has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $1,227.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phore has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Phore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0819 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012561 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $326.16 or 0.00536205 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,254,007 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The official website for Phore is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

