Analysts Expect CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) to announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CB Financial Services’ earnings. CB Financial Services reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CB Financial Services will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CB Financial Services.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. CB Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 32,486 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,309,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC raised its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 500.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 64,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 54,162 shares in the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV remained flat at $$24.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 14,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,918. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. CB Financial Services has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.12 million, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.90%.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

