Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Lifted by Vontobel Asset Management Inc.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,816,615 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047,776 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 4.7% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $922,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,036,111. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,671 shares of company stock valued at $12,623,562. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.71.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

