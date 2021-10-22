SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.47 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $47.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $753.12. 652,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,074. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $609.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $576.19. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $264.60 and a twelve month high of $759.02. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04.

SIVB has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $556.76 price target (down from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.89.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,344 shares of company stock worth $1,360,861 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

