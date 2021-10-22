Brian T. Finnegan Sells 5,000 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $118,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE BRX traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.69. The company had a trading volume of 144,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,019. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.68. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.67.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 73.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,086,000 after buying an additional 13,710 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,985,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,620,000 after buying an additional 44,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $36,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.12.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

