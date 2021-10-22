Polker Market Capitalization Tops $9.11 Million (PKR)

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Polker coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular exchanges. Polker has a market cap of $9.11 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polker has traded 82% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00071971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00073840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.77 or 0.00108129 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,852.95 or 1.00043108 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,958.10 or 0.06507167 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00022376 BTC.

Polker Coin Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,360,134 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Polker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polker using one of the exchanges listed above.

