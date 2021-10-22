Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Sells $65,474.00 in Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $65,474.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ramin Sayar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $66,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Ramin Sayar sold 21,472 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $384,778.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.06. The stock had a trading volume of 11,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,370. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.32.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SUMO. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUMO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 279.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,570,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,554 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sumo Logic by 282.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,144,000 after buying an additional 3,367,076 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Sumo Logic by 900.7% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,160,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,440 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 96,925.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,446,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,873,000 after buying an additional 1,445,158 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,006,000. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

