Insider Selling: IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) COO Sells 4,690 Shares of Stock

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) COO Bill Pereira sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $222,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE IDT traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,454. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.57. IDT Co. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of IDT by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDT by 5,774.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of IDT by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDT by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom and Payment Services and net2phone. The Telecom and Payment Services segment markets and distributes multiple communications and payment services.

