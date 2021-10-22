Harvest Finance Market Cap Tops $107.76 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for $170.38 or 0.00280112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $107.76 million and approximately $19.36 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00023435 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001026 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 663,827 coins and its circulating supply is 632,477 coins. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

