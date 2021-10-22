Michael L. Hollis Acquires 45,454 Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Stock

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) President Michael L. Hollis acquired 45,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $454,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HPK stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,466. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $21.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $48.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.60 million. HighPeak Energy had a negative net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 91.5% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in HighPeak Energy by 483.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in HighPeak Energy by 44.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPK shares. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.