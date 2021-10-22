Insider Selling: Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director Sells 12,028 Shares of Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director Richard G. Rawson sold 12,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total transaction of $1,431,572.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Richard G. Rawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of Insperity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $1,691,976.00.

Shares of NSP stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,854. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.21 and a 1-year high of $122.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.52 and a 200 day moving average of $97.94.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 180.52% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair began coverage on Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.77.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Insperity by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 10.8% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 13,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 90.7% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

