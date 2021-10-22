Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Sets New 12-Month High at $64.61

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.61 and last traded at $64.35, with a volume of 30657 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.15 and a 200 day moving average of $52.28.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $57.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 16.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $101,014.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna L. Heitzman bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,746. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,008. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 27.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,111,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,776,000 after acquiring an additional 236,275 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 23.2% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 50,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,720,000 after buying an additional 28,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

