Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) PT Raised to $16.00 at Raymond James

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.19% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.77. The stock had a trading volume of 459 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,596. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Old Second Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.74.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 11.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Eccher bought 8,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $99,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hugh H. Mclean purchased 6,835 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $80,721.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,912.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 88,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,708 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 49,812.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

