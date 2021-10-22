Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EDI)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 31.4% over the last three years.

Shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $8.41. The stock had a trading volume of 880 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,761. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $9.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

