Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Benefitfocus, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Company’s platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. Benefitfocus, Inc. is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

Shares of Benefitfocus stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.94. 5,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,531. Benefitfocus has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.94.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $60.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $28,271.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,731.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 59.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 221,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 82,747 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 14.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 446,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after buying an additional 56,165 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 46,387.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

