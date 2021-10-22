Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $22.25. 212,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,506. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $493.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.11. Capstar Financial has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

In other news, Director Sam B. Devane purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.20 per share, for a total transaction of $42,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 10,560 shares of company stock valued at $222,468 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Capstar Financial stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,533 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,636 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.10% of Capstar Financial worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 39.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

