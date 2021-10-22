Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $22.25. 212,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,506. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $493.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.11. Capstar Financial has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $23.00.
In other news, Director Sam B. Devane purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.20 per share, for a total transaction of $42,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 10,560 shares of company stock valued at $222,468 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.
Capstar Financial Company Profile
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.
