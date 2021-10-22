Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Has $11.23 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.7% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,121,178,000 after buying an additional 144,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,314,477,000 after buying an additional 36,958 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,493,416,000 after purchasing an additional 43,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,819,000 after purchasing an additional 326,300 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,818,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,556,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $81.11 on Friday, reaching $2,774.50. 57,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,711. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,514.62 and a 12 month high of $2,936.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,812.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,589.96. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,724.78, for a total transaction of $37,844,469.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,393 shares of company stock valued at $577,611,123 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,102.57.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

