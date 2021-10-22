Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Equities analysts expect Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) to post sales of $1.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the highest is $1.35 billion. Syneos Health posted sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year sales of $5.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SYNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $876,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,127,241.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,024 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,813 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 8,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Syneos Health during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.53. The company had a trading volume of 20,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,816. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $51.04 and a 12 month high of $97.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

