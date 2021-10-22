Brokerages Expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. LendingClub reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 144%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.43 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 21.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LC shares. Maxim Group upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE:LC traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $34.36. The stock had a trading volume of 38,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,347. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 1.89. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $36.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.09.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $30,024.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $115,629.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,773 shares of company stock valued at $642,300. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LC. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 107.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in LendingClub in the third quarter valued at $604,000. Nkcfo LLC lifted its position in LendingClub by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,410,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 243.4% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 66,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 47,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

