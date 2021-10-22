Axiom Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Axiom Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 97.6% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 474.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $18,581,000 after purchasing an additional 80,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $228.10. 22,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,817,236. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $227.66. The stock has a market cap of $157.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.59.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wedbush downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.80.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

