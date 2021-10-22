Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lindsay had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $153.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE LNN traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,214. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.32. Lindsay has a 52 week low of $103.17 and a 52 week high of $179.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lindsay stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

