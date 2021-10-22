Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Posts Earnings Results

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,481. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $48.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.13%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $153,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,861 shares in the company, valued at $9,254,735.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,197 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.