VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives $34.12 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.12.

VICI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at about $3,331,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 7.3% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 198,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 878,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,804,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 128.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 58,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 134.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,486,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,991 shares in the last quarter.

VICI stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.18. 234,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,490,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88. VICI Properties has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.65.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.80%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

