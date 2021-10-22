Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.10.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRTX. Citigroup began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.17, for a total transaction of $285,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $571,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,975. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KRTX traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,199. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $75.34 and a 52-week high of $146.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.52 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.73 and a 200 day moving average of $116.68.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.17. On average, equities analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.