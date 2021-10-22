Herc (NYSE:HRI) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at KeyCorp

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.18% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.83.

Get Herc alerts:

HRI traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09. Herc has a 12-month low of $41.70 and a 12-month high of $190.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.29.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $550.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.06 million. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Herc will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Herc by 95.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 39,880 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Herc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Herc in the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Herc by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,574,000 after acquiring an additional 39,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.