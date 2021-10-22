Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.44

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.44 and last traded at $24.44, with a volume of 166693 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.09.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bloom Burton assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.85.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 242.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $80,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,500 shares of company stock worth $6,199,500 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,627,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,601 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,032 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $17,728,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $6,164,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 161.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 415,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 256,236 shares during the last quarter. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

