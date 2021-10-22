Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Receives C$8.70 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.90.

Several analysts have issued reports on PEY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

PEY stock traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$8.82. The company had a trading volume of 561,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.99. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of C$2.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 13.91.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$140.46 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.25, for a total transaction of C$31,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$770,375. Also, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,208.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$929,734.90. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $247,303 and have sold 112,558 shares valued at $818,217.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.