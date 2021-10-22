Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 10.77%.
Shares of NASDAQ BMTC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.00. 1,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,279. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.51. The stock has a market cap of $993.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.96. Bryn Mawr Bank has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $50.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Several brokerages have commented on BMTC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.
About Bryn Mawr Bank
Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.
