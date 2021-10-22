Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

Shares of NASDAQ BMTC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.00. 1,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,279. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.51. The stock has a market cap of $993.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.96. Bryn Mawr Bank has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $50.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several brokerages have commented on BMTC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 168,580 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,374 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.85% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $7,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

