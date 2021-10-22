Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Announces Earnings Results

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

RCI traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,503. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RCI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.11.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

