The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Announces Earnings Results

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.89. 897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,774. The firm has a market cap of $202.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.66. The Bank of Princeton has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $31.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Bank of Princeton stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of The Bank of Princeton worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

