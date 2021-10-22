Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

CYBBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt upgraded Virgin Money UK to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Investec upgraded Virgin Money UK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYBBF remained flat at $$2.55 during trading on Friday. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

